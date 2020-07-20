8135 Davista Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

*Available NOW in Whittier!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *1 year lease. Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.



Come see this huge 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, ranch-style home in the Friendly Hills area of Whittier! This storybook home offers a large living room with brick fireplace, open kitchen with modern touches that opens to the dining room, Central AC/Heat, and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. The 2 car detached garage sits at the end of a long driveway to fit all your vehicles, and the spacious backyard with built-in pergola is perfect for entertaining. Situated on a tree-lined street just north of Mar Vista, you'll enjoy the epitome of peaceful, suburban living, without sacrificing location. This home is only a few minutes' drive from The Quad shopping center, Whittwood Town Center, Uptown Whittier, Michigan Park, and Whittier College. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5199997)