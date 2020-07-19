7956 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA 90602 Whittier City
Gorgeous Upstairs Flat with private entrance, attached 2 car garage, large balcony/deck. All new floors, cabinets/counters throughout kitchen and bathrooms. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one master bed/bath. Great area of Whittier, call now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
