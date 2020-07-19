All apartments in Whittier
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:57 AM

7956 washington

7956 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7956 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Upstairs Flat with private entrance, attached 2 car garage, large balcony/deck. All new floors, cabinets/counters throughout kitchen and bathrooms. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one master bed/bath. Great area of Whittier, call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7956 washington have any available units?
7956 washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 7956 washington currently offering any rent specials?
7956 washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7956 washington pet-friendly?
No, 7956 washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 7956 washington offer parking?
Yes, 7956 washington offers parking.
Does 7956 washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7956 washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7956 washington have a pool?
No, 7956 washington does not have a pool.
Does 7956 washington have accessible units?
No, 7956 washington does not have accessible units.
Does 7956 washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 7956 washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7956 washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 7956 washington does not have units with air conditioning.
