Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7953 Newlin Ave

7953 Newlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7953 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Whittier, Adjacent to the Greenway Trail, Open House Saturday June 1, 10:00AM to 10:30AM - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent
Open House Saturday June 1, 10:00AM to 10:30AM

$2195 monthly, $2195 security deposit, $500 pet deposit

7953 Newlin Ave
Whittier CA 90602

Completely remodeled duplex. The original hardwood floors have been sanded and stained to a dark walnut. New central A/C and heat has been added. New modern kitchen with new tile floors, new cabinets, new stainless steel sink, and new countertops. The plumbing is all new, completely new copper pipes, new sewer, new electrical. New double paned windows. Indoor washer and dryer hookups.

One car garage and one additional open space dedicated. You can also park in front of your garage for a third space. Water and trash is paid by owner, you pay gas and electric.

Please apply. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED

(RLNE4894032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7953 Newlin Ave have any available units?
7953 Newlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 7953 Newlin Ave have?
Some of 7953 Newlin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7953 Newlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7953 Newlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7953 Newlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7953 Newlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7953 Newlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7953 Newlin Ave offers parking.
Does 7953 Newlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7953 Newlin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7953 Newlin Ave have a pool?
No, 7953 Newlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7953 Newlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 7953 Newlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7953 Newlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7953 Newlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7953 Newlin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7953 Newlin Ave has units with air conditioning.
