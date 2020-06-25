Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Whittier, Adjacent to the Greenway Trail

Open House Saturday June 1, 10:00AM to 10:30AM

$2195 monthly, $2195 security deposit, $500 pet deposit



7953 Newlin Ave

Whittier CA 90602



Completely remodeled duplex. The original hardwood floors have been sanded and stained to a dark walnut. New central A/C and heat has been added. New modern kitchen with new tile floors, new cabinets, new stainless steel sink, and new countertops. The plumbing is all new, completely new copper pipes, new sewer, new electrical. New double paned windows. Indoor washer and dryer hookups.



One car garage and one additional open space dedicated. You can also park in front of your garage for a third space. Water and trash is paid by owner, you pay gas and electric.



Please apply. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED



(RLNE4894032)