Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

7702 Pickering Ave

7702 Pickering Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7702 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This spacious, upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bath home within a couple blocks of Uptown Whittier may be just what you are looking for!

The address is 7702 Pickering Ave. Unit G, Whittier, CA 90602. It is close to many amenities and transportation.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, please see our online application link here: https://apply.link/3dA86KX.

Any questions? Call or TXT us at 626-470-7368, or email forrent@470rent.com. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5637274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Pickering Ave have any available units?
7702 Pickering Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 7702 Pickering Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Pickering Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Pickering Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7702 Pickering Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 7702 Pickering Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7702 Pickering Ave offers parking.
Does 7702 Pickering Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Pickering Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Pickering Ave have a pool?
No, 7702 Pickering Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Pickering Ave have accessible units?
No, 7702 Pickering Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Pickering Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 Pickering Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 Pickering Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 Pickering Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

