This spacious, upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bath home within a couple blocks of Uptown Whittier may be just what you are looking for!



The address is 7702 Pickering Ave. Unit G, Whittier, CA 90602. It is close to many amenities and transportation.



Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, please see our online application link here: https://apply.link/3dA86KX.



Any questions? Call or TXT us at 626-470-7368, or email forrent@470rent.com. Accepts Section 8.



