7055 Elmer

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

DARLING AND CHARMING!!! Built in 1911, this amazing 921 square foot home is the sweetest thing around. Everything in it is brand new and updated. Wood flooring all throughout the house and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is fully upgraded and remodeled. Both bathrooms are with a tub/shower, new vanity and tile. Once you step foot in the front door you are going to fall in love. The living room is cozy with an adjoining kitchen area. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall with its own full bathroom. The other two bedrooms have their own character with a closet in each. A full bathroom is across the hall from the two other bedrooms. Next to the bathroom is a stackable washer/dryer area. Just when you think it doesn't get any better -- there is the backyard that has endless opportunities!!! Lastly, just a short walk to the highly desired area of Downtown Whittier. Good things come in small packages!!