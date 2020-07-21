All apartments in Whittier
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

7055 Elmer

7055 Elmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Elmer Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
DARLING AND CHARMING!!! Built in 1911, this amazing 921 square foot home is the sweetest thing around. Everything in it is brand new and updated. Wood flooring all throughout the house and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is fully upgraded and remodeled. Both bathrooms are with a tub/shower, new vanity and tile. Once you step foot in the front door you are going to fall in love. The living room is cozy with an adjoining kitchen area. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall with its own full bathroom. The other two bedrooms have their own character with a closet in each. A full bathroom is across the hall from the two other bedrooms. Next to the bathroom is a stackable washer/dryer area. Just when you think it doesn't get any better -- there is the backyard that has endless opportunities!!! Lastly, just a short walk to the highly desired area of Downtown Whittier. Good things come in small packages!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Elmer have any available units?
7055 Elmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 7055 Elmer have?
Some of 7055 Elmer's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Elmer currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Elmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Elmer pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Elmer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 7055 Elmer offer parking?
No, 7055 Elmer does not offer parking.
Does 7055 Elmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7055 Elmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Elmer have a pool?
No, 7055 Elmer does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Elmer have accessible units?
No, 7055 Elmer does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Elmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 Elmer has units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 Elmer have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 Elmer does not have units with air conditioning.
