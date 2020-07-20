6308 Pickering Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully, Fully remodeled with permits 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Includes all utilities, except gas and electricity, and has a community laundry. Just a 5 minute walk to Whittier High School, this unit is in a highly desirable neighborhood of Uptown Whittier close to Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier College, Penn Park and numerous hiking trails. Greenleaf Avenue is the main attraction in Whittier which is occupied by numerous bars, restaurants, coffee shops, retail and the famous Whittier Village Cinemas theater. Please call Juan at 562-291-8195 for showings