Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

6308 Pickering Avenue

6308 Pickering Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6308 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
media room
Beautifully, Fully remodeled with permits 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Includes all utilities, except gas and electricity, and has a community laundry. Just a 5 minute walk to Whittier High School, this unit is in a highly desirable neighborhood of Uptown Whittier close to Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier College, Penn Park and numerous hiking trails. Greenleaf Avenue is the main attraction in Whittier which is occupied by numerous bars, restaurants, coffee shops, retail and the famous Whittier Village Cinemas theater. Please call Juan at 562-291-8195 for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Pickering Avenue have any available units?
6308 Pickering Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 6308 Pickering Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Pickering Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Pickering Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6308 Pickering Avenue offer parking?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6308 Pickering Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Pickering Avenue have a pool?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Pickering Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Pickering Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 Pickering Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 Pickering Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
