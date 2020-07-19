All apartments in Whittier
6231 Friends Avenue

6231 Friends Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6231 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully preserved and restored Craftsman home built in 1915 for Whittier pioneer Milo Hunt. Four bedrooms with en-suite master and 2 other baths. Original library could be used as a home office or media room. Original wood trim including plate rail in formal dining. Big back yard and decks provide for great indoor-outdoor living. kitchen designed to complement original design. Experience living in a prime Uptown Whittier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Friends Avenue have any available units?
6231 Friends Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6231 Friends Avenue have?
Some of 6231 Friends Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Friends Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Friends Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Friends Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6231 Friends Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6231 Friends Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6231 Friends Avenue offers parking.
Does 6231 Friends Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6231 Friends Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Friends Avenue have a pool?
No, 6231 Friends Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6231 Friends Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6231 Friends Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6231 Friends Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Friends Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6231 Friends Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6231 Friends Avenue has units with air conditioning.
