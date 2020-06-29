6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available now is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a fourplex located in Whittier. Good access to freeways, parks, shopping, restaurants, Starbucks, and the Whittier Greenway Trail. This home is approximately 750 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath. Front door opens into landscaped courtyard, back door opens to the garages. Non-Smoking Property. No smoking in the home or on the premises by residents or their guests.



Whittier is an active city with a weekly farmers market, family fair, free concerts in the parks, active night life, and diverse population. A college town, Whittier is home to Whittier College, Rio Hondo Community College, ATI College, and Southern California University of Health Sciences. Two major hospitals are within the city.



Features:

* 2 Spacious Bedrooms, original hardwood flooring, each with a closet

* 1 Updated Bathroom, New Bathroom Vanity and Sink, Tiled Floor

* Updated kitchen featuring Tiled Floor, new kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal

* Living Room with hardwood flooring and Air Conditioning / heating

* Garage right outside the back door with washing machine hookups

* Non Smoking Property

* Small indoor pets permitted, see policy on our website

* Water, Sewer and Trash PAID

* Lawn Service PAID



* Located in Whittier a block from Whittier Blvd, a major roadway

* Less than a mile from 605 Freeway

* 1 mile to Uptown Whittier

* 1/3 mile to Palm Park and Recreational Center with community pool, tennis courts, sports field, playgrounds

* 1/3 mile to Whittier Greenway Trail, a 5 mile long recreational bikeway, pedestrian path, and greenbelt.

* Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Bus Lines



See our website for up to date schedule for open house events. Accepts Section 8.



