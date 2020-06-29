All apartments in Whittier
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B

6045 El Rancho Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6045 El Rancho Dr, Whittier, CA 90606
Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available now is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a fourplex located in Whittier. Good access to freeways, parks, shopping, restaurants, Starbucks, and the Whittier Greenway Trail. This home is approximately 750 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath. Front door opens into landscaped courtyard, back door opens to the garages. Non-Smoking Property. No smoking in the home or on the premises by residents or their guests.

Whittier is an active city with a weekly farmers market, family fair, free concerts in the parks, active night life, and diverse population. A college town, Whittier is home to Whittier College, Rio Hondo Community College, ATI College, and Southern California University of Health Sciences. Two major hospitals are within the city.

Features:
* 2 Spacious Bedrooms, original hardwood flooring, each with a closet
* 1 Updated Bathroom, New Bathroom Vanity and Sink, Tiled Floor
* Updated kitchen featuring Tiled Floor, new kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal
* Living Room with hardwood flooring and Air Conditioning / heating
* Garage right outside the back door with washing machine hookups
* Non Smoking Property
* Small indoor pets permitted, see policy on our website
* Water, Sewer and Trash PAID
* Lawn Service PAID

* Located in Whittier a block from Whittier Blvd, a major roadway
* Less than a mile from 605 Freeway
* 1 mile to Uptown Whittier
* 1/3 mile to Palm Park and Recreational Center with community pool, tennis courts, sports field, playgrounds
* 1/3 mile to Whittier Greenway Trail, a 5 mile long recreational bikeway, pedestrian path, and greenbelt.
* Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Bus Lines

See our website for up to date schedule for open house events. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5490431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have any available units?
6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have?
Some of 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B offers parking.
Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B has a pool.
Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have accessible units?
No, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6045 El Rancho Dr Apt B has units with air conditioning.

