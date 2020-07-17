6041 Pickering

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Happiness is living in this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Located off the very lovely Pickering Ave in Beautiful Whittier. Enjoy this cozy upstairs unit, includes a large living room, kitchen with dining area. Lots of windows for natural light. Each unit is metered individually, tenant is responsble for their own utilities. Tenant will need to provide their own gas stove and refrigerator. Sorry, No Pets. Showings will be tomorrow Saturday June 27 from 11am to noon. Please reach out to listing agent w/ any questions