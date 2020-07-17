All apartments in Whittier
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

6041 Pickering

6041 Pickering Avenue · (951) 526-8546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6041 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Happiness is living in this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Located off the very lovely Pickering Ave in Beautiful Whittier. Enjoy this cozy upstairs unit, includes a large living room, kitchen with dining area. Lots of windows for natural light. Each unit is metered individually, tenant is responsble for their own utilities. Tenant will need to provide their own gas stove and refrigerator. Sorry, No Pets. Showings will be tomorrow Saturday June 27 from 11am to noon. Please reach out to listing agent w/ any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 Pickering have any available units?
6041 Pickering has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6041 Pickering currently offering any rent specials?
6041 Pickering is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 Pickering pet-friendly?
No, 6041 Pickering is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6041 Pickering offer parking?
No, 6041 Pickering does not offer parking.
Does 6041 Pickering have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6041 Pickering does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 Pickering have a pool?
No, 6041 Pickering does not have a pool.
Does 6041 Pickering have accessible units?
No, 6041 Pickering does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 Pickering have units with dishwashers?
No, 6041 Pickering does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6041 Pickering have units with air conditioning?
No, 6041 Pickering does not have units with air conditioning.
