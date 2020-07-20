All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 5827 Bright Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
5827 Bright Ave.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

5827 Bright Ave.

5827 Bright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5827 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2br 1938 Upper Duplex - One-of-a-Kind, Must-See-to-Believe! - When you walk into this sunny and beautiful preserved second floor retreat, you feel instantly at home and you never want to leave! Whether gazing out at the gorgeous neighborhood or sipping coffee on one of two leaf-dappled patios, or even just washing dishes with a view of tranquil Catalina in the distance... it feels as if you have stepped into an era gone by, in a place other than Whittier, where vacations never end!

The 1938 original tiles, floors, windows and moldings all infuse this home with must-see-to-believe elegance and one-of-a-kind charm.

The spacious living room opens onto a formal dining room, which leads to a bright, spacious kitchen with commanding views of St. Tomas Bridge in San Pedro! There are two large bedrooms, a large original bathroom, and enough built-ins to house all your possessions in style.

One cat is acceptable with pet deposit

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5168828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Bright Ave. have any available units?
5827 Bright Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 5827 Bright Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Bright Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Bright Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Bright Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Bright Ave. offer parking?
No, 5827 Bright Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5827 Bright Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Bright Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Bright Ave. have a pool?
No, 5827 Bright Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Bright Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5827 Bright Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Bright Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 Bright Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5827 Bright Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5827 Bright Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWhittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
Whittier Apartments with BalconiesWhittier Apartments with Parking
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine