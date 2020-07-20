5827 Bright Ave.

Amenities

2br 1938 Upper Duplex - One-of-a-Kind, Must-See-to-Believe! - When you walk into this sunny and beautiful preserved second floor retreat, you feel instantly at home and you never want to leave! Whether gazing out at the gorgeous neighborhood or sipping coffee on one of two leaf-dappled patios, or even just washing dishes with a view of tranquil Catalina in the distance... it feels as if you have stepped into an era gone by, in a place other than Whittier, where vacations never end!



The 1938 original tiles, floors, windows and moldings all infuse this home with must-see-to-believe elegance and one-of-a-kind charm.



The spacious living room opens onto a formal dining room, which leads to a bright, spacious kitchen with commanding views of St. Tomas Bridge in San Pedro! There are two large bedrooms, a large original bathroom, and enough built-ins to house all your possessions in style.



One cat is acceptable with pet deposit



No Dogs Allowed



