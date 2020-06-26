16062 Gables Loop

Amenities

3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhome in East Whittier Gables Community - End unit townhouse in Whittier Gables community in East Whittier.

Property built in 2012.

Home features:

-Hardwood floors in living areas.

-Custom window coverings throughout.

-Open kitchen with granite counters, large island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.

-Family room.

-Dining area

-Living room with gas fireplace.

-Master suite featuring walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanities, large soak tub, and upgraded tile floors.

-Upstairs gas laundry hookups.

-Carpet flooring in bedrooms.

-Tankless water heater and central air.

-Private front patio.

-Attached two car garage.



Community features:

-Common fireplace area

-Patio with tables and BBQ

-Children's playground



-Great location in East Whittier/Friendly Hills close to Whittwood Town Center.

-Attend award winning schools, Leffingwell Elementary, Granada Middle School, and La Serna High School.



*We comply with all regulations in regards to service animals, owner will consider one small pet.



(RLNE2281073)