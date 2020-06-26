All apartments in Whittier
/
Whittier, CA
/
16062 Gables Loop
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

16062 Gables Loop

16062 Gables Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16062 Gables Loop, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhome in East Whittier Gables Community - End unit townhouse in Whittier Gables community in East Whittier.
Property built in 2012.
Home features:
-Hardwood floors in living areas.
-Custom window coverings throughout.
-Open kitchen with granite counters, large island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
-Family room.
-Dining area
-Living room with gas fireplace.
-Master suite featuring walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanities, large soak tub, and upgraded tile floors.
-Upstairs gas laundry hookups.
-Carpet flooring in bedrooms.
-Tankless water heater and central air.
-Private front patio.
-Attached two car garage.

Community features:
-Common fireplace area
-Patio with tables and BBQ
-Children's playground

-Great location in East Whittier/Friendly Hills close to Whittwood Town Center.
-Attend award winning schools, Leffingwell Elementary, Granada Middle School, and La Serna High School.

*We comply with all regulations in regards to service animals, owner will consider one small pet.

(RLNE2281073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16062 Gables Loop have any available units?
16062 Gables Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16062 Gables Loop have?
Some of 16062 Gables Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16062 Gables Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16062 Gables Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16062 Gables Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 16062 Gables Loop is pet friendly.
Does 16062 Gables Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16062 Gables Loop offers parking.
Does 16062 Gables Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16062 Gables Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16062 Gables Loop have a pool?
No, 16062 Gables Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16062 Gables Loop have accessible units?
No, 16062 Gables Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16062 Gables Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16062 Gables Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16062 Gables Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16062 Gables Loop has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
