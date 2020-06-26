16062 Gables Loop

Amenities
3 Bdrm/2.5 Bath Townhome in East Whittier Gables Community - End unit townhouse in Whittier Gables community in East Whittier.
Property built in 2012.
Home features:
-Hardwood floors in living areas.
-Custom window coverings throughout.
-Open kitchen with granite counters, large island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
-Family room.
-Dining area
-Living room with gas fireplace.
-Master suite featuring walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanities, large soak tub, and upgraded tile floors.
-Upstairs gas laundry hookups.
-Carpet flooring in bedrooms.
-Tankless water heater and central air.
-Private front patio.
-Attached two car garage.
Community features:
-Common fireplace area
-Patio with tables and BBQ
-Children's playground
-Great location in East Whittier/Friendly Hills close to Whittwood Town Center.
-Attend award winning schools, Leffingwell Elementary, Granada Middle School, and La Serna High School.
*We comply with all regulations in regards to service animals, owner will consider one small pet.
