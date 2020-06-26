All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 15832 Santa Fe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
15832 Santa Fe Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

15832 Santa Fe Street

15832 Santa Fe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15832 Santa Fe Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 bath EAST WHITTIER Rental in walking distance to Leffingwell Elementary School as well as St. Bruno Catholic Church, East Whittier Library, East Whittier YMCA and the Whittwood Town Center. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom and two additional bedrooms with great natural light and larger than average sized closets. Loads of storage space throughout the rest of the house with multiple closets and cabinets in the hallway. The kitchen features a nice sized eat-in area as well as a large washer and dryer laundry room/closet. Private backyard with the option of owing or bringing your beloved pet. Two car garage with automatic electronic doors and a nice driveway that can fit multiple cars. This house is located in one of the best areas of Whittier and is situated at the beginning of Santa Fe, where there is a great run of sidewalk about a 1/4 mile long for great walk-ability. Call Kathie Sullivan at 714/878-2547 for an appointment to tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15832 Santa Fe Street have any available units?
15832 Santa Fe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15832 Santa Fe Street have?
Some of 15832 Santa Fe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15832 Santa Fe Street currently offering any rent specials?
15832 Santa Fe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15832 Santa Fe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15832 Santa Fe Street is pet friendly.
Does 15832 Santa Fe Street offer parking?
Yes, 15832 Santa Fe Street offers parking.
Does 15832 Santa Fe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15832 Santa Fe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15832 Santa Fe Street have a pool?
No, 15832 Santa Fe Street does not have a pool.
Does 15832 Santa Fe Street have accessible units?
No, 15832 Santa Fe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15832 Santa Fe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15832 Santa Fe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15832 Santa Fe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15832 Santa Fe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine