15832 Santa Fe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 bath EAST WHITTIER Rental in walking distance to Leffingwell Elementary School as well as St. Bruno Catholic Church, East Whittier Library, East Whittier YMCA and the Whittwood Town Center. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom and two additional bedrooms with great natural light and larger than average sized closets. Loads of storage space throughout the rest of the house with multiple closets and cabinets in the hallway. The kitchen features a nice sized eat-in area as well as a large washer and dryer laundry room/closet. Private backyard with the option of owing or bringing your beloved pet. Two car garage with automatic electronic doors and a nice driveway that can fit multiple cars. This house is located in one of the best areas of Whittier and is situated at the beginning of Santa Fe, where there is a great run of sidewalk about a 1/4 mile long for great walk-ability. Call Kathie Sullivan at 714/878-2547 for an appointment to tour.