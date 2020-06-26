All apartments in Whittier
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

15332 Ashley Court

15332 Ashley Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15332 Ashley Ct, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bed 3 Bath Condo for Rent at the Whittier Whittwood Town Center, Open house Thursday October 10, from 5:30PM to 6:00PM - Condo for Rent
Open house Thursday October 10, from 5:30PM to 6:00PM
3 Bedroom 3 Full Baths, 2 car garage

$2,595 per month, $2,595 security deposit, $500 pet deposit

Built in 2007, this newer condo is close to the front gate and adjacent to the community pool and spa. Central AC and Heat. 2 car garage.

YouTube Video Walk-through

https://youtu.be/XY2idwQxt4U

(RLNE5148975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15332 Ashley Court have any available units?
15332 Ashley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15332 Ashley Court have?
Some of 15332 Ashley Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15332 Ashley Court currently offering any rent specials?
15332 Ashley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15332 Ashley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15332 Ashley Court is pet friendly.
Does 15332 Ashley Court offer parking?
Yes, 15332 Ashley Court offers parking.
Does 15332 Ashley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15332 Ashley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15332 Ashley Court have a pool?
Yes, 15332 Ashley Court has a pool.
Does 15332 Ashley Court have accessible units?
No, 15332 Ashley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15332 Ashley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15332 Ashley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15332 Ashley Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15332 Ashley Court has units with air conditioning.
