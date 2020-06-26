15332 Ashley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3 Bed 3 Bath Condo for Rent at the Whittier Whittwood Town Center, Open house Thursday October 10, from 5:30PM to 6:00PM - Condo for Rent

Open house Thursday October 10, from 5:30PM to 6:00PM

3 Bedroom 3 Full Baths, 2 car garage



$2,595 per month, $2,595 security deposit, $500 pet deposit



Built in 2007, this newer condo is close to the front gate and adjacent to the community pool and spa. Central AC and Heat. 2 car garage.



YouTube Video Walk-through



https://youtu.be/XY2idwQxt4U



