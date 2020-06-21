All apartments in Whittier
15131 Carnell Street

15131 Carnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

15131 Carnell Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NOW SHOWING** BEAUTIFUL 3BDRM Whittwood Home ~ Bring your Pet - SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

Most wanted neighborhood in Whittier walking distance to Whittwood Shopping Center, Library, and YMCA Great School District......

Three Bedroom
1 1/2 Bath
Stove& Dishwasher
Dining Area
Fireplace
Large Living Room
Laundry Room
Central A/C & Heating
Pet Negotiable
Hardwood Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Garage
Backyard with ample space
Water, Trash & Gardener PAID!!

Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!

SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE. Please provide:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval
or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE4625430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 Carnell Street have any available units?
15131 Carnell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15131 Carnell Street have?
Some of 15131 Carnell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 Carnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
15131 Carnell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 Carnell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15131 Carnell Street is pet friendly.
Does 15131 Carnell Street offer parking?
Yes, 15131 Carnell Street does offer parking.
Does 15131 Carnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15131 Carnell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 Carnell Street have a pool?
No, 15131 Carnell Street does not have a pool.
Does 15131 Carnell Street have accessible units?
No, 15131 Carnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 Carnell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15131 Carnell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15131 Carnell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15131 Carnell Street has units with air conditioning.
