All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 14835 Anaconda St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
14835 Anaconda St.
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

14835 Anaconda St.

14835 Anaconda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14835 Anaconda Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom Home in Whittier, CA!! - Cozy home in pristine condition perfect for a small family! A perfect size backyard to host those family gatherings. Our property is conveniently located near Cal High, Mulberry Elementary, Whittwood Towne Center, Anaconda Park, lots of dining & shopping places!

- Bathroom Fully Remodeled
- Wood Flooring Throughout Home
- New Windows
- Laundry Located in Garage
- Dishwasher Included
- Owner pays $25 of water bill per month
.....& much more!

Requirements:
- Minimum of 550 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3708680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14835 Anaconda St. have any available units?
14835 Anaconda St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14835 Anaconda St. have?
Some of 14835 Anaconda St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14835 Anaconda St. currently offering any rent specials?
14835 Anaconda St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14835 Anaconda St. pet-friendly?
No, 14835 Anaconda St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 14835 Anaconda St. offer parking?
Yes, 14835 Anaconda St. offers parking.
Does 14835 Anaconda St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14835 Anaconda St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14835 Anaconda St. have a pool?
No, 14835 Anaconda St. does not have a pool.
Does 14835 Anaconda St. have accessible units?
No, 14835 Anaconda St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14835 Anaconda St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14835 Anaconda St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14835 Anaconda St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14835 Anaconda St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine