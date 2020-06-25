14835 Anaconda St.

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom Home in Whittier, CA!! - Cozy home in pristine condition perfect for a small family! A perfect size backyard to host those family gatherings. Our property is conveniently located near Cal High, Mulberry Elementary, Whittwood Towne Center, Anaconda Park, lots of dining & shopping places!
- Bathroom Fully Remodeled
- Wood Flooring Throughout Home
- New Windows
- Laundry Located in Garage
- Dishwasher Included
- Owner pays $25 of water bill per month
.....& much more!
Requirements:
- Minimum of 550 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- NO PETS
(RLNE3708680)