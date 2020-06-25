14835 Anaconda St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom Home in Whittier, CA!! - Cozy home in pristine condition perfect for a small family! A perfect size backyard to host those family gatherings. Our property is conveniently located near Cal High, Mulberry Elementary, Whittwood Towne Center, Anaconda Park, lots of dining & shopping places!



- Bathroom Fully Remodeled

- Wood Flooring Throughout Home

- New Windows

- Laundry Located in Garage

- Dishwasher Included

- Owner pays $25 of water bill per month

.....& much more!



Requirements:

- Minimum of 550 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- NO PETS



(RLNE3708680)