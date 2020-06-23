14731 La Forge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic home in great neighborhood! This is a beautifully remodeled three bedroom one bath home in a family oriented neighborhood. This house has been updated with great care by meticulous owners. Some of the features are; updated electrical panel, copper plumbing, central A/C and heat, huge eat in kitchen with massive island, tons of counter space, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, indoor laundry room, remodeled bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, double paned windows, gorgeous backyard with new pavers, wood burning fire pit, sprinklers, new concrete driveway with beautiful gate, RV parking, new garage door, some new block wall fencing and drought tolerant plants in planters. This home will appeal to the most discerning of tenants! Do not miss out!

