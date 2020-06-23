All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14731 La Forge Street

14731 La Forge Street
Location

14731 La Forge Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic home in great neighborhood! This is a beautifully remodeled three bedroom one bath home in a family oriented neighborhood. This house has been updated with great care by meticulous owners. Some of the features are; updated electrical panel, copper plumbing, central A/C and heat, huge eat in kitchen with massive island, tons of counter space, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, indoor laundry room, remodeled bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, double paned windows, gorgeous backyard with new pavers, wood burning fire pit, sprinklers, new concrete driveway with beautiful gate, RV parking, new garage door, some new block wall fencing and drought tolerant plants in planters. This home will appeal to the most discerning of tenants! Do not miss out!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14731 La Forge Street have any available units?
14731 La Forge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14731 La Forge Street have?
Some of 14731 La Forge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14731 La Forge Street currently offering any rent specials?
14731 La Forge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14731 La Forge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14731 La Forge Street is pet friendly.
Does 14731 La Forge Street offer parking?
Yes, 14731 La Forge Street offers parking.
Does 14731 La Forge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14731 La Forge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14731 La Forge Street have a pool?
No, 14731 La Forge Street does not have a pool.
Does 14731 La Forge Street have accessible units?
No, 14731 La Forge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14731 La Forge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14731 La Forge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14731 La Forge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14731 La Forge Street has units with air conditioning.
