14609 Christine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious 2 bedroom unit that is right by the pool. Unit #9 Sparkling Clean and ready for immediate occupancy.

OWNER WOULD PREFER LONG TERM TENANT. Brand new paint throughout and cooktop with newer oven, flooring and ceiling fans. Has window AC units that work very good. Text listing agent with any questions or for a showing time. Carport is very close to unit with free parking on the city streets - no parking permits needed. This is a Non-Smoking unit. No Pets Allowed. No Garage. Community Coin-Op Laundry Room. To see we will have specific dates and times for Open House showings. Need to Provide your on Refrigerator.