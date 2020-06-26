All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 14609 Christine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
14609 Christine Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

14609 Christine Drive

14609 Christine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14609 Christine Drive, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom unit that is right by the pool. Unit #9 Sparkling Clean and ready for immediate occupancy.
OWNER WOULD PREFER LONG TERM TENANT. Brand new paint throughout and cooktop with newer oven, flooring and ceiling fans. Has window AC units that work very good. Text listing agent with any questions or for a showing time. Carport is very close to unit with free parking on the city streets - no parking permits needed. This is a Non-Smoking unit. No Pets Allowed. No Garage. Community Coin-Op Laundry Room. To see we will have specific dates and times for Open House showings. Need to Provide your on Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 Christine Drive have any available units?
14609 Christine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14609 Christine Drive have?
Some of 14609 Christine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 Christine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14609 Christine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 Christine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14609 Christine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 14609 Christine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14609 Christine Drive offers parking.
Does 14609 Christine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14609 Christine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 Christine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14609 Christine Drive has a pool.
Does 14609 Christine Drive have accessible units?
No, 14609 Christine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 Christine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14609 Christine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 Christine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14609 Christine Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine