14097 Nona Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Extraordinary Mar Vista Heights Pool Home with Incredible South-east View of Canyon and Catalina VIEWS! This one story home is situated at the top of the hill. It offers privacy, serenity and overlooks the City Lights and surrounding Whittier Hills. It has been well maintained throughout the years. A great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. An updated kitchen opens to a cozy family room. A Spacious master bedroom has an adjacent bathroom. The large and private yard has a swimming pool, patio and grassy area. It is great for entertainment.