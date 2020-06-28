All apartments in Whittier
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

14097 Nona Lane

14097 Nona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14097 Nona Lane, Whittier, CA 90602
East Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Extraordinary Mar Vista Heights Pool Home with Incredible South-east View of Canyon and Catalina VIEWS! This one story home is situated at the top of the hill. It offers privacy, serenity and overlooks the City Lights and surrounding Whittier Hills. It has been well maintained throughout the years. A great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. An updated kitchen opens to a cozy family room. A Spacious master bedroom has an adjacent bathroom. The large and private yard has a swimming pool, patio and grassy area. It is great for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14097 Nona Lane have any available units?
14097 Nona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 14097 Nona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14097 Nona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14097 Nona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14097 Nona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 14097 Nona Lane offer parking?
No, 14097 Nona Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14097 Nona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14097 Nona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14097 Nona Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14097 Nona Lane has a pool.
Does 14097 Nona Lane have accessible units?
No, 14097 Nona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14097 Nona Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14097 Nona Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14097 Nona Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14097 Nona Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
