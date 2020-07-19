All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14002 Flomar Dr

14002 Flomar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14002 Flomar Drive, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for rent available March 2, 2019 No pets.
Room is located in a Large 3 Bedroom House in the City of Whittier, Tenant can use the kitchen for cooking and their is a Refrigerator for Tenants use. NO SMOKING OR ILLEGAL DRUGS.
There is 1 other renter whom you will be sharing a one-bath restroom, tenants will be responsible for their own products for restroom use shampoo, soap, toilet paper. Utilities such as electric, gas, water, trash, Wifi are included . Central air and heating.
Please be advised you must remember you are going to be living with other individuals there Must Be Respect At All Times.
RENT IS $800.00 . 400.00 Dollar Deposit required. Contact me at 562-273-8536 Angelica.. place is ready to move in by March 2, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 Flomar Dr have any available units?
14002 Flomar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14002 Flomar Dr have?
Some of 14002 Flomar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 Flomar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14002 Flomar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 Flomar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14002 Flomar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 14002 Flomar Dr offer parking?
No, 14002 Flomar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14002 Flomar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14002 Flomar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 Flomar Dr have a pool?
No, 14002 Flomar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14002 Flomar Dr have accessible units?
No, 14002 Flomar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 Flomar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14002 Flomar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14002 Flomar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14002 Flomar Dr has units with air conditioning.
