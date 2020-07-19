14002 Flomar Dr

Amenities

Room for rent available March 2, 2019 No pets.

Room is located in a Large 3 Bedroom House in the City of Whittier, Tenant can use the kitchen for cooking and their is a Refrigerator for Tenants use. NO SMOKING OR ILLEGAL DRUGS.

There is 1 other renter whom you will be sharing a one-bath restroom, tenants will be responsible for their own products for restroom use shampoo, soap, toilet paper. Utilities such as electric, gas, water, trash, Wifi are included . Central air and heating.

Please be advised you must remember you are going to be living with other individuals there Must Be Respect At All Times.

RENT IS $800.00 . 400.00 Dollar Deposit required. Contact me at 562-273-8536 Angelica.. place is ready to move in by March 2, 2019.