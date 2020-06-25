13608 Terrace Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

This home is a spectacular entertainer’s delight. The owner has spared no expense and has thoughtfully appointed it with the finest furnishings and accouterments. This gorgeous 5-bedroom*, 4-bath home includes a pool, Jacuzzi, walk-through custom wrought iron double doors, and Italian travertine floor. The spacious, newer kitchen featuring oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, a 6-burner stove, a 46-inch refrigerator, and a large stainless steel farm sink. Adjacent to the kitchen you will step down to a large family room that features a second fireplace and opens to a game room with a dry bar overlooking the pool. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom, as well as another half bath. Hardwood floors run up the stairs and throughout the three upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom, which has a bath with a jetted tub, opens to an extra-large balcony overlooking the pool and provides glimpses of the LA skyline. In addition to the pool and hot tub, the backyard has a gas fire pit, multiple sitting areas, and an outdoor kitchen. The house has a state-of-the-art security system so that you can feel protected. This home has so many incredible details, it’s impossible to list them all. *Smallest bedroom not accessible to the tenant. The price is for the fully-furnished home on a 3- to 6-month lease and includes the internet, landscaper, pool man, and garbage. To apply, visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.