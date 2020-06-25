All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

13608 Terrace Place

Location

13608 Terrace Place, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This home is a spectacular entertainer’s delight. The owner has spared no expense and has thoughtfully appointed it with the finest furnishings and accouterments. This gorgeous 5-bedroom*, 4-bath home includes a pool, Jacuzzi, walk-through custom wrought iron double doors, and Italian travertine floor. The spacious, newer kitchen featuring oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, a 6-burner stove, a 46-inch refrigerator, and a large stainless steel farm sink. Adjacent to the kitchen you will step down to a large family room that features a second fireplace and opens to a game room with a dry bar overlooking the pool. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a full bathroom, as well as another half bath. Hardwood floors run up the stairs and throughout the three upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom, which has a bath with a jetted tub, opens to an extra-large balcony overlooking the pool and provides glimpses of the LA skyline. In addition to the pool and hot tub, the backyard has a gas fire pit, multiple sitting areas, and an outdoor kitchen. The house has a state-of-the-art security system so that you can feel protected. This home has so many incredible details, it’s impossible to list them all. *Smallest bedroom not accessible to the tenant. The price is for the fully-furnished home on a 3- to 6-month lease and includes the internet, landscaper, pool man, and garbage. To apply, visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 Terrace Place have any available units?
13608 Terrace Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13608 Terrace Place have?
Some of 13608 Terrace Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13608 Terrace Place currently offering any rent specials?
13608 Terrace Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 Terrace Place pet-friendly?
No, 13608 Terrace Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13608 Terrace Place offer parking?
Yes, 13608 Terrace Place offers parking.
Does 13608 Terrace Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 Terrace Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 Terrace Place have a pool?
Yes, 13608 Terrace Place has a pool.
Does 13608 Terrace Place have accessible units?
No, 13608 Terrace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 Terrace Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13608 Terrace Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13608 Terrace Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13608 Terrace Place does not have units with air conditioning.
