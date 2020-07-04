13513 Murphy Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Elegant, all new, one story condo located in prestigious Gated Community, walking distance to Whittier College, and historic uptown Whittier, in the heart of College Hills! This very private unit is situated on the second floor with elevator access. Large patio surrounded by pine trees, nestled in a forest-like park, with stunning city light, and coastal views and an ever-present ocean breeze. Lovely, open interior features built-in shelves, floor to ceiling windows that take advantage of expansive views, shade throughout the interior that awash the home in indirect, gentle light. The open living room has a charming gas burning fireplace with ornate wood mantle. The large master bathroom has his/hers sinks, separate shower and sunken Jacuzzi tub and a walk-in closet. Secluded, hillside complex with attractive landscaping, striking palm trees and majestic pines offers many amenities including pool and spa, sundeck area and ample guest parking. The unit has two indoor parking spots and an elevator which makes for easy access. Rent is $2,900 per month including water and trash. Brand new kitchen appliances and countertop. New laminated wood floors.

Move in requires first month $2,900 + Security Deposit of $2,900. Available immediately. For info or to view, please contact 626/709-67.78