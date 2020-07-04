All apartments in Whittier
13513 Murphy Hill Dr

13513 Murphy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Murphy Hill Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Elegant, all new, one story condo located in prestigious Gated Community, walking distance to Whittier College, and historic uptown Whittier, in the heart of College Hills! This very private unit is situated on the second floor with elevator access. Large patio surrounded by pine trees, nestled in a forest-like park, with stunning city light, and coastal views and an ever-present ocean breeze. Lovely, open interior features built-in shelves, floor to ceiling windows that take advantage of expansive views, shade throughout the interior that awash the home in indirect, gentle light. The open living room has a charming gas burning fireplace with ornate wood mantle. The large master bathroom has his/hers sinks, separate shower and sunken Jacuzzi tub and a walk-in closet. Secluded, hillside complex with attractive landscaping, striking palm trees and majestic pines offers many amenities including pool and spa, sundeck area and ample guest parking. The unit has two indoor parking spots and an elevator which makes for easy access. Rent is $2,900 per month including water and trash. Brand new kitchen appliances and countertop. New laminated wood floors.
Move in requires first month $2,900 + Security Deposit of $2,900. Available immediately. For info or to view, please contact 626/709-67.78

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have any available units?
13513 Murphy Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have?
Some of 13513 Murphy Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Murphy Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Murphy Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Murphy Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 Murphy Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13513 Murphy Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.

