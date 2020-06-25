13211 Camilla Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Uptown Whittier Charming Home with Garage - This 1906 charming one bedroom home is now available. Walk to Uptown shopping and amazing restaurants. Do you like to hike the Hellman Trail... then this is the home for you. No more searching for parking to hike. Summer is coming and so are concerts in the park. Walking distance to Central Park. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled and upgraded with new granite countertops, new flooring in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Original wood floors in the living room, dining room and bedroom. Private back patio, single garage with driveway.



1 Bedroom 1 bath House

Stove

Wood Flooring

Living Room

Dining Area

Single Garage with driveway

Central Air

Stacker washer/dryer included

Water Trash & Gardener Paid!!!!



NO SMOKING

NO PETS



APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

* Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4837745)