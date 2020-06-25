All apartments in Whittier
13211 Camilla Street
13211 Camilla Street

13211 Camilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

13211 Camilla Street, Whittier, CA 90601
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Uptown Whittier Charming Home with Garage - This 1906 charming one bedroom home is now available. Walk to Uptown shopping and amazing restaurants. Do you like to hike the Hellman Trail... then this is the home for you. No more searching for parking to hike. Summer is coming and so are concerts in the park. Walking distance to Central Park. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled and upgraded with new granite countertops, new flooring in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Original wood floors in the living room, dining room and bedroom. Private back patio, single garage with driveway.

1 Bedroom 1 bath House
Stove
Wood Flooring
Living Room
Dining Area
Single Garage with driveway
Central Air
Stacker washer/dryer included
Water Trash & Gardener Paid!!!!

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
* Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Camilla Street have any available units?
13211 Camilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13211 Camilla Street have?
Some of 13211 Camilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 Camilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Camilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Camilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 13211 Camilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13211 Camilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 13211 Camilla Street offers parking.
Does 13211 Camilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13211 Camilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Camilla Street have a pool?
No, 13211 Camilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 13211 Camilla Street have accessible units?
No, 13211 Camilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 Camilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13211 Camilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13211 Camilla Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13211 Camilla Street has units with air conditioning.
