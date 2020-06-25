13211 Camilla Street

Amenities
Uptown Whittier Charming Home with Garage - This 1906 charming one bedroom home is now available. Walk to Uptown shopping and amazing restaurants. Do you like to hike the Hellman Trail... then this is the home for you. No more searching for parking to hike. Summer is coming and so are concerts in the park. Walking distance to Central Park. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled and upgraded with new granite countertops, new flooring in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Original wood floors in the living room, dining room and bedroom. Private back patio, single garage with driveway.
1 Bedroom 1 bath House
Stove
Wood Flooring
Living Room
Dining Area
Single Garage with driveway
Central Air
Stacker washer/dryer included
Water Trash & Gardener Paid!!!!
NO SMOKING
NO PETS
APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
* Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.
(RLNE4837745)