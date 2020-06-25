All apartments in Whittier
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

13006 Beverly Blvd.

13006 Beverly Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13006 Beverly Blvd, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse with Double Garage Attached - EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE. Whittiers historical district is famously desirable for its tree-lined streets, elegant homes, world-class hiking trails, and easy access to the best shopping/dining/entertainment in all of Whittier. But its best kept secret is the distinctive quality of its apartments.

Take, for example, this lovely Boca Raton style townhouse. It features a glass-paned entrance, finely crafted built-ins, luxurious carpets, tile flooring, balconies, views, and tons of light. In short, it is a Floridian paradise in the middle of Whittier where every day feels like a vacation.

This two-story apartment condo is an end unit, with windows on three sides, and an attached double garage. In keeping with classic townhome architecture, the first floor offers ample living/dining/entertaining space while the second floor features private bedrooms, balconies, and bathing. When you walk into the unit, there is an abundance of light and charm. Built in cabinets in the living room and built in breakfast nook. The kitchen has been upgraded with subway tiles, granite counter tops, stove and dishwasher. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom, bathroom and private balcony. Hall bath has a walk-in shower.

THINGS TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent and credit score must be 700+
To apply online, WWW.MAPMANAGEMENT.COM, download requirements form & submit today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have any available units?
13006 Beverly Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have?
Some of 13006 Beverly Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 Beverly Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Beverly Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Beverly Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 13006 Beverly Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 13006 Beverly Blvd. offers parking.
Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 Beverly Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have a pool?
No, 13006 Beverly Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 13006 Beverly Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13006 Beverly Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13006 Beverly Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13006 Beverly Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
