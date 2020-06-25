13006 Beverly Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse with Double Garage Attached - EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE. Whittiers historical district is famously desirable for its tree-lined streets, elegant homes, world-class hiking trails, and easy access to the best shopping/dining/entertainment in all of Whittier. But its best kept secret is the distinctive quality of its apartments.



Take, for example, this lovely Boca Raton style townhouse. It features a glass-paned entrance, finely crafted built-ins, luxurious carpets, tile flooring, balconies, views, and tons of light. In short, it is a Floridian paradise in the middle of Whittier where every day feels like a vacation.



This two-story apartment condo is an end unit, with windows on three sides, and an attached double garage. In keeping with classic townhome architecture, the first floor offers ample living/dining/entertaining space while the second floor features private bedrooms, balconies, and bathing. When you walk into the unit, there is an abundance of light and charm. Built in cabinets in the living room and built in breakfast nook. The kitchen has been upgraded with subway tiles, granite counter tops, stove and dishwasher. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom, bathroom and private balcony. Hall bath has a walk-in shower.



THINGS TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent and credit score must be 700+

To apply online, WWW.MAPMANAGEMENT.COM, download requirements form & submit today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5558331)