Whittier, CA
12523 Floral Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

12523 Floral Drive

12523 Floral Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12523 Floral Dr, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12523 Floral Drive Available 10/01/19 Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath near Uptown Whittier - MUST SEE!!! - A must see gorgeous two bedroom / two full bath w/ 2 car garage! You'll feel right at home and love the beautiful view of the city! This unit has an open floor concept with a large comfortable living space transitioning into the dining space. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove & dishwasher. Both bedrooms are spacious w/ large closet spaces & equipped with ceilings fans. This unit has central A/C & heating. Convenient for those hot sunny California days and cold winter nights. This property is conveniently located near Sycamore Canyon, Hellman Trail & multiple shopping centers as well as within a mile radius of Longfellow Elementary School, Dexter Middle School & Whittier High School.

Property Features :
- Ceiling Fans in Every Room
- Spacious Patio
- Dishwasher
- Stove
- Central A/C & Heat
- Off-Street Parking
- 2 Car Garage / Additional Parking / Storage
- On-Site Laundry

Requirements:
- $35 application fee per adult over 18 years of age
- 600 credit score
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgments
- NO PETS
- Must meet the 2 1/2 times rent income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4160696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12523 Floral Drive have any available units?
12523 Floral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12523 Floral Drive have?
Some of 12523 Floral Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12523 Floral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12523 Floral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12523 Floral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12523 Floral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 12523 Floral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12523 Floral Drive offers parking.
Does 12523 Floral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12523 Floral Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12523 Floral Drive have a pool?
No, 12523 Floral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12523 Floral Drive have accessible units?
No, 12523 Floral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12523 Floral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12523 Floral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12523 Floral Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12523 Floral Drive has units with air conditioning.
