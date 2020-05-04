Amenities

12523 Floral Drive Available 10/01/19 Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath near Uptown Whittier - MUST SEE!!! - A must see gorgeous two bedroom / two full bath w/ 2 car garage! You'll feel right at home and love the beautiful view of the city! This unit has an open floor concept with a large comfortable living space transitioning into the dining space. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove & dishwasher. Both bedrooms are spacious w/ large closet spaces & equipped with ceilings fans. This unit has central A/C & heating. Convenient for those hot sunny California days and cold winter nights. This property is conveniently located near Sycamore Canyon, Hellman Trail & multiple shopping centers as well as within a mile radius of Longfellow Elementary School, Dexter Middle School & Whittier High School.



Property Features :

- Ceiling Fans in Every Room

- Spacious Patio

- Dishwasher

- Stove

- Central A/C & Heat

- Off-Street Parking

- 2 Car Garage / Additional Parking / Storage

- On-Site Laundry



Requirements:

- $35 application fee per adult over 18 years of age

- 600 credit score

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgments

- NO PETS

- Must meet the 2 1/2 times rent income



(RLNE4160696)