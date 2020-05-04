Amenities
12523 Floral Drive Available 10/01/19 Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath near Uptown Whittier - MUST SEE!!! - A must see gorgeous two bedroom / two full bath w/ 2 car garage! You'll feel right at home and love the beautiful view of the city! This unit has an open floor concept with a large comfortable living space transitioning into the dining space. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove & dishwasher. Both bedrooms are spacious w/ large closet spaces & equipped with ceilings fans. This unit has central A/C & heating. Convenient for those hot sunny California days and cold winter nights. This property is conveniently located near Sycamore Canyon, Hellman Trail & multiple shopping centers as well as within a mile radius of Longfellow Elementary School, Dexter Middle School & Whittier High School.
Property Features :
- Ceiling Fans in Every Room
- Spacious Patio
- Dishwasher
- Stove
- Central A/C & Heat
- Off-Street Parking
- 2 Car Garage / Additional Parking / Storage
- On-Site Laundry
Requirements:
- $35 application fee per adult over 18 years of age
- 600 credit score
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgments
- NO PETS
- Must meet the 2 1/2 times rent income
(RLNE4160696)