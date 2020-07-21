Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Whittier - We have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in the Heart of Whittier. Located in the hills this home is near 605 and 60 Fwy. Enjoy a nice and relaxing summer day in this beautiful home. This home also includes a bonus room. This property has about 1,600 square and it is a must-see.
Please visit our website to submit your application www.primemgnt.com
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Property Address:
12201 Norino Dr.
Whittier, Ca 90601
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
562-908-1415
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
(RLNE3467456)