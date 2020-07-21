All apartments in Whittier
Last updated January 28 2020

12201 Norino Dr.

12201 Norino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12201 Norino Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Whittier - We have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in the Heart of Whittier. Located in the hills this home is near 605 and 60 Fwy. Enjoy a nice and relaxing summer day in this beautiful home. This home also includes a bonus room. This property has about 1,600 square and it is a must-see.

Please visit our website to submit your application www.primemgnt.com

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Property Address:
12201 Norino Dr.
Whittier, Ca 90601

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Norino Dr. have any available units?
12201 Norino Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 12201 Norino Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Norino Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Norino Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 12201 Norino Dr. offer parking?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12201 Norino Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Norino Dr. have a pool?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12201 Norino Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Norino Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12201 Norino Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12201 Norino Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
