11708 North Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Historic French Country estate. Designed by Famous architect Paul Williams. Spectacular Panoramic views. See Los Angeles, Catalina island to Pasadena

and beyond. Recent restoration of Home and Gardens.4,700 sq feet of living area. Four bedrooms Six baths. Formal Dining and living rooms. Floor to ceiling bay windows .Two wood burning fireplaces Separate Library rich wood cabinets and Hide away wet bar. Separate Office space private entry. Large breakfast room bay window views to yard and surrounding hills. Updated appliances granite counters huge butlers pantry. Separate recreation room, attached 3 car garage with 3/4 bath. Centrally located to Los Angeles,Beaches, Pasadena. Drought resistant landscaping, Gazebo ,fountain covered patios fully fenced and private, Gated entry approximate 1. 25 acre lot. Owner pays landscaping.