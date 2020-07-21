All apartments in Whittier
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

11708 North Circle

11708 North Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11708 North Circle Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Historic French Country estate. Designed by Famous architect Paul Williams. Spectacular Panoramic views. See Los Angeles, Catalina island to Pasadena
and beyond. Recent restoration of Home and Gardens.4,700 sq feet of living area. Four bedrooms Six baths. Formal Dining and living rooms. Floor to ceiling bay windows .Two wood burning fireplaces Separate Library rich wood cabinets and Hide away wet bar. Separate Office space private entry. Large breakfast room bay window views to yard and surrounding hills. Updated appliances granite counters huge butlers pantry. Separate recreation room, attached 3 car garage with 3/4 bath. Centrally located to Los Angeles,Beaches, Pasadena. Drought resistant landscaping, Gazebo ,fountain covered patios fully fenced and private, Gated entry approximate 1. 25 acre lot. Owner pays landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11708 North Circle have any available units?
11708 North Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11708 North Circle have?
Some of 11708 North Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 North Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11708 North Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 North Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11708 North Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 11708 North Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11708 North Circle offers parking.
Does 11708 North Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11708 North Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 North Circle have a pool?
No, 11708 North Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11708 North Circle have accessible units?
No, 11708 North Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 North Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11708 North Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11708 North Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11708 North Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
