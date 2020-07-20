11008 Dorland Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY REMODELED HOME. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths. Located in the sought out Palm Park area of Whittier. New connected patio with a gorgeous back yard that includes a separate BBQ patio. ALL NEW: Central air unit, dark wood laminate flooring, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and granite kitchen/ bathroom tops. Large, two-car garage with remote opener connected to the house. Newly replaced roof and pipes. A DREAM HOME!

