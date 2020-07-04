10714 Avonbury Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming home situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in the highly desired East Whittier neighborhood! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with sq ft of living space. As you walk up to the property you are welcomed to the nicely landscaped front yard, brick light post and covered porch. Step into the home and gaze upon the original hardwood floors. The living room features recessed lighting, brick fireplace and formal dining area. Enjoy cooking in the newly upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, self-close cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, & eating area. All bedrooms are of a good size, two of which are master setups with private bathroom, with possibilities for an in-law quarters. The backyard is perfect for BBQ’s and family fun with grassy area and partially covered patio. Property is in close proximity to the highly rated East Whittier school district & is conveniently located by shopping, dining and public transportation.