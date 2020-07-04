All apartments in Whittier
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

10714 Avonbury Avenue

10714 Avonbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10714 Avonbury Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming home situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in the highly desired East Whittier neighborhood! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with sq ft of living space. As you walk up to the property you are welcomed to the nicely landscaped front yard, brick light post and covered porch. Step into the home and gaze upon the original hardwood floors. The living room features recessed lighting, brick fireplace and formal dining area. Enjoy cooking in the newly upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, self-close cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, & eating area. All bedrooms are of a good size, two of which are master setups with private bathroom, with possibilities for an in-law quarters. The backyard is perfect for BBQ’s and family fun with grassy area and partially covered patio. Property is in close proximity to the highly rated East Whittier school district & is conveniently located by shopping, dining and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have any available units?
10714 Avonbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have?
Some of 10714 Avonbury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10714 Avonbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10714 Avonbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10714 Avonbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue offer parking?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10714 Avonbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10714 Avonbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

