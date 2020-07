Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with a garage offered shade from a large Magnolia tree. Gas stove, fresh paint and flooring with remodeled bathroom. Washer and dryer hook ups inside of the home (owner will leave washer and dryer for tenant to use). Quiet neighborhood close to Bella Terra shopping & dining, easy access to the beach, parks and schools.