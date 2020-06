Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful upstairs unit in the gated Westwood Villas coming soon. Unit comes with 2 parking spots, features a patio off of master bedroom, newer appliances and custom paint. Pictures will be up soon as well as being able to view the unit. Minimum 700 credit required along with no pets.