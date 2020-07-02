15062 SUMMERWOOD

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Luxury Home 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths in Little Saigon - Centrally located in the heart of Little Saigon. It is well maintained House. This home has a spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and direct access 2 cars garage. Large kitchen with island, living room, formal dining area. The back yard is well kept with several fruit trees and vegetable garden. Also, it is in a perfect and primary location, the heart of little Saigon, only one block to Asian mall. Close to all supermarkets, best restaurants and most popular schools. Owners prefer no pets at this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5481731)