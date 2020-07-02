All apartments in Westminster
15062 SUMMERWOOD
15062 SUMMERWOOD

15062 Summerwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

15062 Summerwood Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Luxury Home 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths in Little Saigon - Centrally located in the heart of Little Saigon. It is well maintained House. This home has a spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and direct access 2 cars garage. Large kitchen with island, living room, formal dining area. The back yard is well kept with several fruit trees and vegetable garden. Also, it is in a perfect and primary location, the heart of little Saigon, only one block to Asian mall. Close to all supermarkets, best restaurants and most popular schools. Owners prefer no pets at this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5481731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD have any available units?
15062 SUMMERWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
Is 15062 SUMMERWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
15062 SUMMERWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15062 SUMMERWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 15062 SUMMERWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 15062 SUMMERWOOD offers parking.
Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15062 SUMMERWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD have a pool?
No, 15062 SUMMERWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD have accessible units?
No, 15062 SUMMERWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15062 SUMMERWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15062 SUMMERWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15062 SUMMERWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

