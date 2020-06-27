5832 Logwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the exclusive Westlake Canyon Oaks neighborhood. Assigned to the fantastic Las Virgenes School District. Beautiful dark hardwood floors flow thru the main floor, which includes large windows, high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace in the living room living. Perfect for entertaining, the updated kitchen features a huge island, double oven, and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the landscaped yard from the covered patio, or watch the Lindero Golf Coursefrom the balcony attached to the roomy master. Don't worry about lawn care - The gardener is included!