All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 5832 Logwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
5832 Logwood Road
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

5832 Logwood Road

5832 Logwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5832 Logwood Road, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the exclusive Westlake Canyon Oaks neighborhood. Assigned to the fantastic Las Virgenes School District. Beautiful dark hardwood floors flow thru the main floor, which includes large windows, high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace in the living room living. Perfect for entertaining, the updated kitchen features a huge island, double oven, and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the landscaped yard from the covered patio, or watch the Lindero Golf Coursefrom the balcony attached to the roomy master. Don't worry about lawn care - The gardener is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Logwood Road have any available units?
5832 Logwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 5832 Logwood Road have?
Some of 5832 Logwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Logwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Logwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Logwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Logwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 5832 Logwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Logwood Road offers parking.
Does 5832 Logwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Logwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Logwood Road have a pool?
No, 5832 Logwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Logwood Road have accessible units?
No, 5832 Logwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Logwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 Logwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 Logwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 Logwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westlake Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons