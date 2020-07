Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court cats allowed carport game room internet access

ASK ABOUT OUR LIMITED-TIME MOVE IN SPECIALS ON 2 & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS.



Welcome to The Meadows at Westlake Village Apartments.



Being a part of our community means you’ll love staying home on the weekends! Our incredible Westlake Village, CA apartments offer prime amenities like a sparkling resort-style pool, clubhouse, dog park, BBQ grilling area, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a relaxing spa/hot tub. Our choice living community also offers a calm yet luxurious living environment you deserve.



Check out our apartments in Westlake Village and fall in love with our newly renovated units that feature a full-size washer and dryer, granite coun