Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Four bedroom two bathroom single story home located in beautiful Westlake Village First Neighborhood. All rooms open to either back yard or court yard. View of the park and hills from the living room, family room and kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Amazing Kitchen with granite counter top. Newer paint inside and out. Minutes to the lake, golf course, high end shopping, restaraunts. Steps away from the beautiful park, green belt, community pool, and club house!