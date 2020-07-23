Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

4124 Lake Harbor Available 08/10/20 WESTLAKE VILLAGE SINGLE STORY TOWNHOUSE COMING SOON - Highly desirable single story located in the heart of Westlake Village. This, quiet two bedroom, two bathroom, corner unit is a two minute walk to the sparkling pool and spa located in the community green belts. This turn key unit has been completely remodeled offering top of the line appliances, remodeled bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Step out to your cozy patio and enjoy the humming birds and Southern California sunshine. This home is conveniently located to the lake, Stonehaus, shopping centers and the weekend Farmer’s Market. Enjoy everything Westlake has to offer!

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS OR ENTER PROPERTY. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH.

Call Kelly for more details 818 309-3409



(RLNE5964798)