Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4124 Lake Harbor

4124 Lake Harbor Lane · (818) 710-9115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4124 Lake Harbor Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4124 Lake Harbor · Avail. Aug 10

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
4124 Lake Harbor Available 08/10/20 WESTLAKE VILLAGE SINGLE STORY TOWNHOUSE COMING SOON - Highly desirable single story located in the heart of Westlake Village. This, quiet two bedroom, two bathroom, corner unit is a two minute walk to the sparkling pool and spa located in the community green belts. This turn key unit has been completely remodeled offering top of the line appliances, remodeled bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Step out to your cozy patio and enjoy the humming birds and Southern California sunshine. This home is conveniently located to the lake, Stonehaus, shopping centers and the weekend Farmer’s Market. Enjoy everything Westlake has to offer!
DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS OR ENTER PROPERTY. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH.
Call Kelly for more details 818 309-3409

(RLNE5964798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Lake Harbor have any available units?
4124 Lake Harbor has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4124 Lake Harbor have?
Some of 4124 Lake Harbor's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Lake Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Lake Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Lake Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Lake Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 4124 Lake Harbor offer parking?
No, 4124 Lake Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Lake Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Lake Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Lake Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 4124 Lake Harbor has a pool.
Does 4124 Lake Harbor have accessible units?
No, 4124 Lake Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Lake Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Lake Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Lake Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Lake Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
