2611 Independence Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CRAIGSLIST SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist, it is a scam and fraudulent ad. You must APPLY through Titan Property Management to qualify to rent this property.



Spacious Duplex in Touchstone Lake Community! Centrally Located in the South Port area of West Sacramento. Lovely Living space downstairs with Fireplace, Kitchen, Laundry Area and half bathroom. Upstairs features two large bedrooms attached to a Large Jack & Jill Bathroom. Comes equipped with Central Heat & Air and 1 Car Garage!



All approved applicants will be required to carry Renters Insurance throughout their Tenancy.



Pets Negotiable for Fully Qualified Applicants; subject to additional terms, fees, and deposits.



Advertised rent includes a $25.00 per month discount for online rent payments after initial move-in rent. Online rent payments are FREE and only require a checking or savings account along with an active email address. Other electronic payment options available but service fees apply.



ADDED BONUS: Quality air filters shipped to your door every 90 days to help save you 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment for $10.00 per month. Note additional charge of $10.00 per month applies for all properties with HVAC systems for our HVAC Maintenance Reduction Program. No longer have to remember to go buy new filters every 90 days; receive on your doorstep and simply install.



Rental Qualifications:

-Tenant credit score of at least 680 with no unpaid liens or collections

-No bankruptcy, foreclosure, or judgments in last 3 years

-Tenant combined gross monthly income equal to at least 3x monthly rent

-Minimum 1 year with current employer

-No evictions in past 5 years

-Tenant has minimum 3 years verifiable good rental history with Current & Previous Landlord



Application Process: A complete application is necessary from each adult (anyone 18 years or older) who intends to reside at the property or stay more than 3 days per month. An application fee is required for each application as a processing fee to verify income, credit, and eviction history. The fee is non-refundable once the application processing has begun. We accept payment for processing online by credit card. Please submit the following with each application: Valid photo ID, Last Two Pay Stubs, Most Recent Bank Statement, and $45.00 Application Fee. *Please note any information incorrectly entered on an application requiring re-running the application will require an additional $45.00 application fee and your written authorization so please double check your social, date of birth and previous addresses. Thank you!



Rental Verification Process:

For Landlord verifications Titan Property Management uses a third party 24/7 service to gather rental verifications, LandLord Verification™ Online submitted through our portal at www.landlordv.com/titan

*There is a $7.95 fee for up to 3 Landlord references. We require current and previous Landlord reference for each Applicant so if Applicants have different Landlords they will each be required to submit.

**Addresses provided are matched to credit report and Ownership is pulled through Title to verify accuracy.



To schedule a showing please click the schedule showing button if available now or contact our leasing team at (916) 553-2866.



Titan Property Management

CalBRE License #01295137



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.