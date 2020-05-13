All apartments in West Sacramento
Find more places like 2611 Independence Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Sacramento, CA
/
2611 Independence Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:32 PM

2611 Independence Avenue

2611 Independence Avenue · (916) 553-2866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Sacramento
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2611 Independence Avenue, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Southport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CRAIGSLIST SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist, it is a scam and fraudulent ad. You must APPLY through Titan Property Management to qualify to rent this property.

Spacious Duplex in Touchstone Lake Community! Centrally Located in the South Port area of West Sacramento. Lovely Living space downstairs with Fireplace, Kitchen, Laundry Area and half bathroom. Upstairs features two large bedrooms attached to a Large Jack & Jill Bathroom. Comes equipped with Central Heat & Air and 1 Car Garage!

All approved applicants will be required to carry Renters Insurance throughout their Tenancy.

Pets Negotiable for Fully Qualified Applicants; subject to additional terms, fees, and deposits.

Advertised rent includes a $25.00 per month discount for online rent payments after initial move-in rent. Online rent payments are FREE and only require a checking or savings account along with an active email address. Other electronic payment options available but service fees apply.

ADDED BONUS: Quality air filters shipped to your door every 90 days to help save you 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment for $10.00 per month. Note additional charge of $10.00 per month applies for all properties with HVAC systems for our HVAC Maintenance Reduction Program. No longer have to remember to go buy new filters every 90 days; receive on your doorstep and simply install.

Rental Qualifications:
-Tenant credit score of at least 680 with no unpaid liens or collections
-No bankruptcy, foreclosure, or judgments in last 3 years
-Tenant combined gross monthly income equal to at least 3x monthly rent
-Minimum 1 year with current employer
-No evictions in past 5 years
-Tenant has minimum 3 years verifiable good rental history with Current & Previous Landlord

Application Process: A complete application is necessary from each adult (anyone 18 years or older) who intends to reside at the property or stay more than 3 days per month. An application fee is required for each application as a processing fee to verify income, credit, and eviction history. The fee is non-refundable once the application processing has begun. We accept payment for processing online by credit card. Please submit the following with each application: Valid photo ID, Last Two Pay Stubs, Most Recent Bank Statement, and $45.00 Application Fee. *Please note any information incorrectly entered on an application requiring re-running the application will require an additional $45.00 application fee and your written authorization so please double check your social, date of birth and previous addresses. Thank you!

Rental Verification Process:
For Landlord verifications Titan Property Management uses a third party 24/7 service to gather rental verifications, LandLord Verification™ Online submitted through our portal at www.landlordv.com/titan
*There is a $7.95 fee for up to 3 Landlord references. We require current and previous Landlord reference for each Applicant so if Applicants have different Landlords they will each be required to submit.
**Addresses provided are matched to credit report and Ownership is pulled through Title to verify accuracy.

To schedule a showing please click the schedule showing button if available now or contact our leasing team at (916) 553-2866.

Titan Property Management
CalBRE License #01295137

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Independence Avenue have any available units?
2611 Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Sacramento, CA.
What amenities does 2611 Independence Avenue have?
Some of 2611 Independence Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Independence Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Independence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Independence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Independence Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2611 Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Independence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Independence Avenue have a pool?
No, 2611 Independence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2611 Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Independence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Independence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2611 Independence Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2611 Independence Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

980 Central
980 Central Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Habitat
500 Garden St
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St
West Sacramento, CA 95605
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St
West Sacramento, CA 95691

Similar Pages

West Sacramento 1 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 Bedrooms
West Sacramento Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Sacramento Pet Friendly Places
West Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CADanville, CAManteca, CA
American Canyon, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Los Medanos CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity