960 Larrabee Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

This tastefully updated top floor unit with great views of the city in the heart of West Hollywood is a perfect place to Live! A rare find, this adorable professionally designed home has a modern kitchen with newer appliances, contemporary bath, one bedroom and a den or bonus room, two walk-in closets, beautiful views of shimmering city lights, abundant storage, and one parking place. Includes high-speed internet, trash removal and water, and the building features a pool that is heated year-round and amazing roof sun deck with views of the Los Angeles skyline. This highly desirable location is close to shopping, dining, and nightlife on the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd.