Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

960 Larrabee Street

Location

960 Larrabee Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
This tastefully updated top floor unit with great views of the city in the heart of West Hollywood is a perfect place to Live! A rare find, this adorable professionally designed home has a modern kitchen with newer appliances, contemporary bath, one bedroom and a den or bonus room, two walk-in closets, beautiful views of shimmering city lights, abundant storage, and one parking place. Includes high-speed internet, trash removal and water, and the building features a pool that is heated year-round and amazing roof sun deck with views of the Los Angeles skyline. This highly desirable location is close to shopping, dining, and nightlife on the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Larrabee Street have any available units?
960 Larrabee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 960 Larrabee Street have?
Some of 960 Larrabee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Larrabee Street currently offering any rent specials?
960 Larrabee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Larrabee Street pet-friendly?
No, 960 Larrabee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 960 Larrabee Street offer parking?
Yes, 960 Larrabee Street offers parking.
Does 960 Larrabee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Larrabee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Larrabee Street have a pool?
Yes, 960 Larrabee Street has a pool.
Does 960 Larrabee Street have accessible units?
No, 960 Larrabee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Larrabee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Larrabee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Larrabee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Larrabee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
