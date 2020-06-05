818 N Doheny Drive

Amenities

Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom. The open floor plan complete with Fleetwood floors and ceiling sliding pocket doors for an indoor outdoor entertainment feel. Designer finishes throughout the unit, custom kitchen with stainless steel built-ins, Italian Carrera waterfall edge marble island and polished concrete ceilings throughout. Designer Italian Carrera marble baths, custom california closets, huge master closet, heated floors, smart home Lutron lighting throughout and Nest thermostat. Full service amenities include valet parking, 24hr front desk, heated pool, cabana/lounging area, storage, guest units available for rent, and electric car charging station. Centrally located to all the best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Hollywood & Beverly Hills has to offer!