818 N Doheny Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

818 N Doheny Drive

818 North Doheny Drive · (714) 943-4973
Location

818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
car charging
valet service
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
pool
valet service
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom. The open floor plan complete with Fleetwood floors and ceiling sliding pocket doors for an indoor outdoor entertainment feel. Designer finishes throughout the unit, custom kitchen with stainless steel built-ins, Italian Carrera waterfall edge marble island and polished concrete ceilings throughout. Designer Italian Carrera marble baths, custom california closets, huge master closet, heated floors, smart home Lutron lighting throughout and Nest thermostat. Full service amenities include valet parking, 24hr front desk, heated pool, cabana/lounging area, storage, guest units available for rent, and electric car charging station. Centrally located to all the best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Hollywood & Beverly Hills has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 N Doheny Drive have any available units?
818 N Doheny Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 N Doheny Drive have?
Some of 818 N Doheny Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 N Doheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 N Doheny Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 N Doheny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 N Doheny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 818 N Doheny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 818 N Doheny Drive does offer parking.
Does 818 N Doheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 N Doheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 N Doheny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 818 N Doheny Drive has a pool.
Does 818 N Doheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 N Doheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 N Doheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 N Doheny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 N Doheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 N Doheny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
