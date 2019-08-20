All apartments in Walnut
858 Hillcrest St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:29 PM

858 Hillcrest St

858 Hillcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

858 Hillcrest Street, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Tranquil Setting in the Most Desirable Area of Walnut City with Distinguished Walnut Schools. Double Doors Entry with Travertine Floor Leads you to A Soaring Foyer. Bright Stepped Down High Ceiling Living Room Offers Crown Modeling and Lots of Windows. Formal Dining Room Adjacent to Kitchen Features Dimmable Recessed Lights and Wet Bar. Breakfast Area with Walk-in Pantry is Next to Open Kitchen Overlook Park-like Garden. Cozy Family Room Connects to Breakfast Area Features Fireplace and Sliding Doors to Paradise Back Yard. Updated Kitchen Boasts Granite Countertops with Back Splash, Recessed Lights, Stainless Appliances & Travertine Flooring. One Bedroom with Custom Built Desks and Shelfs is Perfect for an Office Use. Upgraded Downstairs Bathroom with Granite Counter Top and Newer Step-in Shower Stall. Large Double Door Entry Master Bedroom Offers High Ceiling with His and Her Walk-in Closets. Spacious Master Bathroom Provides Dual Sinks with Granite Counter Tops, Separate Shower and Bathtub. Two General Size Bedrooms Share Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks in Hallway. Oversized Bonus Room has Two Ceiling Fans and Wood Flooring is Good for Relaxing and Entertaining. Almost Half Acre Flat Park-like Back Yard Boasts Trellised Covered Patio, Playground Set with Sliding, Sparkling Salt Pool with Diving Board and Spa. Laundry Room is Next to the Garage. Convenient Location with Short Distance to Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Hillcrest St have any available units?
858 Hillcrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 858 Hillcrest St have?
Some of 858 Hillcrest St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Hillcrest St currently offering any rent specials?
858 Hillcrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Hillcrest St pet-friendly?
No, 858 Hillcrest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 858 Hillcrest St offer parking?
Yes, 858 Hillcrest St offers parking.
Does 858 Hillcrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Hillcrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Hillcrest St have a pool?
Yes, 858 Hillcrest St has a pool.
Does 858 Hillcrest St have accessible units?
No, 858 Hillcrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Hillcrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 Hillcrest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 858 Hillcrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 858 Hillcrest St does not have units with air conditioning.
