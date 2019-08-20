858 Hillcrest St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Tranquil Setting in the Most Desirable Area of Walnut City with Distinguished Walnut Schools. Double Doors Entry with Travertine Floor Leads you to A Soaring Foyer. Bright Stepped Down High Ceiling Living Room Offers Crown Modeling and Lots of Windows. Formal Dining Room Adjacent to Kitchen Features Dimmable Recessed Lights and Wet Bar. Breakfast Area with Walk-in Pantry is Next to Open Kitchen Overlook Park-like Garden. Cozy Family Room Connects to Breakfast Area Features Fireplace and Sliding Doors to Paradise Back Yard. Updated Kitchen Boasts Granite Countertops with Back Splash, Recessed Lights, Stainless Appliances & Travertine Flooring. One Bedroom with Custom Built Desks and Shelfs is Perfect for an Office Use. Upgraded Downstairs Bathroom with Granite Counter Top and Newer Step-in Shower Stall. Large Double Door Entry Master Bedroom Offers High Ceiling with His and Her Walk-in Closets. Spacious Master Bathroom Provides Dual Sinks with Granite Counter Tops, Separate Shower and Bathtub. Two General Size Bedrooms Share Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks in Hallway. Oversized Bonus Room has Two Ceiling Fans and Wood Flooring is Good for Relaxing and Entertaining. Almost Half Acre Flat Park-like Back Yard Boasts Trellised Covered Patio, Playground Set with Sliding, Sparkling Salt Pool with Diving Board and Spa. Laundry Room is Next to the Garage. Convenient Location with Short Distance to Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School.