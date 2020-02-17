427 Maryville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautiful property has been upgraded and has all the amenities. Featuring 3 bedrooms + office that can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3 Bathrooms, 1,943 living sqft. w/ central air/heat. As you enter you will appreciate the custom wood floors and high vaulted ceilings. Just off the living room is a private office, entrance to the backyard, the formal dining area and kitchen. This home has been upgraded with dual pane energy efficient windows, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and the front yard & backyards has been upgraded with artificial grass. There is also one full bathroom downstairs. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite has a walk-in closet and connects to a private balcony. The backyard has a large covered patio great for entertaining. This property is also located walking distance to the elementary, middle, high schools and the grocery store.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley School District

UTILITIES: Tenant pay all

LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsible

PET POLICY: No pets allowed