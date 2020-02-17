All apartments in Walnut
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

427 Maryville Drive

427 Maryville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

427 Maryville Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautiful property has been upgraded and has all the amenities. Featuring 3 bedrooms + office that can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3 Bathrooms, 1,943 living sqft. w/ central air/heat. As you enter you will appreciate the custom wood floors and high vaulted ceilings. Just off the living room is a private office, entrance to the backyard, the formal dining area and kitchen. This home has been upgraded with dual pane energy efficient windows, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and the front yard & backyards has been upgraded with artificial grass. There is also one full bathroom downstairs. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite has a walk-in closet and connects to a private balcony. The backyard has a large covered patio great for entertaining. This property is also located walking distance to the elementary, middle, high schools and the grocery store.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley School District
UTILITIES: Tenant pay all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsible
PET POLICY: No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Maryville Drive have any available units?
427 Maryville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 427 Maryville Drive have?
Some of 427 Maryville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Maryville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
427 Maryville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Maryville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Maryville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 427 Maryville Drive offer parking?
No, 427 Maryville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 427 Maryville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Maryville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Maryville Drive have a pool?
No, 427 Maryville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 427 Maryville Drive have accessible units?
No, 427 Maryville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Maryville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Maryville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Maryville Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 427 Maryville Drive has units with air conditioning.

