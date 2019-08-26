All apartments in Walnut
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

315 Eola Dr

315 Eola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Eola Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
315 EOLA DR WALNUT 91789 (4 BED / 4 BATH ) - BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED/REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN WALNUT
This beautifully upgraded home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with 2,480 sq ft of living space/ central air/heat. The property offers upgraded wood floors throughout the entire home.Walking through the front door you are instantly struck by the openness of the space and plantation shutters.Upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,lots of cabinet space,built in refrigerator and stainless-steel appliances.1 bedroom and bath down for family visiting. Upstairs you will find a laundry room with washer/dryer included included with the rental. You will also find 3 spacious bedrooms,The master en suite has a walk-in closet, and balcony overlooking the backyard. The backyard is neatly manicured and provides a covered patio areas with a fantastic view overlooking the neighborhood and community. This property is located in the desirable City of Walnut.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut School District
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed 60.00 monthly
PET POLICY: No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Eola Dr have any available units?
315 Eola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 315 Eola Dr have?
Some of 315 Eola Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Eola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
315 Eola Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Eola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Eola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 315 Eola Dr offer parking?
No, 315 Eola Dr does not offer parking.
Does 315 Eola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Eola Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Eola Dr have a pool?
No, 315 Eola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 315 Eola Dr have accessible units?
No, 315 Eola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Eola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Eola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Eola Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Eola Dr has units with air conditioning.
