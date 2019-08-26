Amenities

315 EOLA DR WALNUT 91789 (4 BED / 4 BATH ) - BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED/REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN WALNUT

This beautifully upgraded home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with 2,480 sq ft of living space/ central air/heat. The property offers upgraded wood floors throughout the entire home.Walking through the front door you are instantly struck by the openness of the space and plantation shutters.Upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,lots of cabinet space,built in refrigerator and stainless-steel appliances.1 bedroom and bath down for family visiting. Upstairs you will find a laundry room with washer/dryer included included with the rental. You will also find 3 spacious bedrooms,The master en suite has a walk-in closet, and balcony overlooking the backyard. The backyard is neatly manicured and provides a covered patio areas with a fantastic view overlooking the neighborhood and community. This property is located in the desirable City of Walnut.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut School District

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed 60.00 monthly

PET POLICY: No pets



