Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20842 E Walnut Canyon Road

20842 East Walnut Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

20842 East Walnut Canyon Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home is located in a very quiet, high demand cul-de-sac street in the Walnut School District. This beautiful split level home features cathedral ceilings 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, family room with a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, remodeled kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Dining room features French doors leading out to the side yard, back yard has patio with beautiful pool and hillside views. Interior master bathroom with separate shower and tub, and two closets including a walk-in closet. Back yard is well maintained with sparkling pool. This home is well maintained along with upgraded double panel windows and wood shutters. Paid off solar system panels. Short distance to Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have any available units?
20842 E Walnut Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have?
Some of 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
20842 E Walnut Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20842 E Walnut Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
