20842 E Walnut Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

This lovely home is located in a very quiet, high demand cul-de-sac street in the Walnut School District. This beautiful split level home features cathedral ceilings 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, family room with a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, remodeled kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Dining room features French doors leading out to the side yard, back yard has patio with beautiful pool and hillside views. Interior master bathroom with separate shower and tub, and two closets including a walk-in closet. Back yard is well maintained with sparkling pool. This home is well maintained along with upgraded double panel windows and wood shutters. Paid off solar system panels. Short distance to Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School.