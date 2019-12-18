All apartments in Walnut
Last updated December 18 2019

19968 Sunset Vista Road

19968 Sunset Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

19968 Sunset Vista Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully Remodeled View Home in Belgate. Walnut School District, Short walking distance to Westhoff Elem School. 4 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT THAT CAN BE THE 5th BEDROOM. Great floor plan: Formal living room with high ceiling, Formal dining room with raised ceiling, Spacious remodeled kitchen with center island and quartz counters, Breakfast area, Family room with fireplace, Large Master Suite with REMODELED LUXURY BATHROOM, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and balcony with view of hills, trees and mountains. Remodeled LUXURY SECOND FLOOR BATHROOM. Very private and beautiful backyard with view, Plenty of room for pool or possible guest house. Oversized driveway with possible R.V. parking. Nice curb appeal. Newer exterior paint, Wood flooring, Updated kitchen and more. Close and convenient to everything. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have any available units?
19968 Sunset Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have?
Some of 19968 Sunset Vista Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19968 Sunset Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
19968 Sunset Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19968 Sunset Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 19968 Sunset Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 19968 Sunset Vista Road offers parking.
Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19968 Sunset Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 19968 Sunset Vista Road has a pool.
Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 19968 Sunset Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19968 Sunset Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19968 Sunset Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19968 Sunset Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.

