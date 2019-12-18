19968 Sunset Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully Remodeled View Home in Belgate. Walnut School District, Short walking distance to Westhoff Elem School. 4 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT THAT CAN BE THE 5th BEDROOM. Great floor plan: Formal living room with high ceiling, Formal dining room with raised ceiling, Spacious remodeled kitchen with center island and quartz counters, Breakfast area, Family room with fireplace, Large Master Suite with REMODELED LUXURY BATHROOM, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and balcony with view of hills, trees and mountains. Remodeled LUXURY SECOND FLOOR BATHROOM. Very private and beautiful backyard with view, Plenty of room for pool or possible guest house. Oversized driveway with possible R.V. parking. Nice curb appeal. Newer exterior paint, Wood flooring, Updated kitchen and more. Close and convenient to everything. NO PETS!