19769 Highland Terrace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

19769 Highland Terrace Drive

19769 Highland Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19769 Highland Terrace Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Rowland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
One of the most beautiful homes in the Three oaks Community. Situated at the top of the community and facing south, has exquisite back yard with elegant gazebo and where you can capture every sunrise and sunset and enjoy the spectacular city light views and mountain vistas. From the elegant front yard, come into the house, the high vaulted ceiling and lots of windows throughout the home with an open space layout gives you plenty of natural lights and access to these enchanting views. The incredible spacious master room with its own living space and balcony and you can enjoy the panoramic view. This beautiful home is highly upgrade and remodel throughout.Highlights include: hardwood flooring and new nice carpet, color glass in the sunny windows and the Asian wok cooking kitchen and more. Front yard yard with professional landscaping, elegant stature and fountain, backyard has a fountain-designed pool with waterfalls. This is the most perfect home I have ever seen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have any available units?
19769 Highland Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have?
Some of 19769 Highland Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19769 Highland Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19769 Highland Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19769 Highland Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19769 Highland Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19769 Highland Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
