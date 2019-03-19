19769 Highland Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

One of the most beautiful homes in the Three oaks Community. Situated at the top of the community and facing south, has exquisite back yard with elegant gazebo and where you can capture every sunrise and sunset and enjoy the spectacular city light views and mountain vistas. From the elegant front yard, come into the house, the high vaulted ceiling and lots of windows throughout the home with an open space layout gives you plenty of natural lights and access to these enchanting views. The incredible spacious master room with its own living space and balcony and you can enjoy the panoramic view. This beautiful home is highly upgrade and remodel throughout.Highlights include: hardwood flooring and new nice carpet, color glass in the sunny windows and the Asian wok cooking kitchen and more. Front yard yard with professional landscaping, elegant stature and fountain, backyard has a fountain-designed pool with waterfalls. This is the most perfect home I have ever seen.