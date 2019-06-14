All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 1671 Kingspoint Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
1671 Kingspoint Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:31 PM

1671 Kingspoint Drive

1671 Kingspoint Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1671 Kingspoint Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. You are greeted with a bright and open floor plan with skylight. Double door entry opens to dramatic vaulted ceiling of a step-down formal living room and a formal dining room. A spacious kitchen with a center island and a large breakfast nook looks out to an enclosed patio. Downstairs has one bedroom, a guest powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms; a large master suite with a retreat area. An exquisite backyard is made for entertainment; gorgeous panoramic view, pool, spa, basketball court and built in BBQ station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have any available units?
1671 Kingspoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have?
Some of 1671 Kingspoint Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Kingspoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Kingspoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Kingspoint Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive offers parking.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1671 Kingspoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive has a pool.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive has accessible units.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1671 Kingspoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1671 Kingspoint Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles