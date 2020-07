Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments yoga accessible carport cc payments courtyard hot tub internet access online portal tennis court

The Good Life only Better! Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood... Stoneridge Luxury Apartments boasts the best setting. Our pet-friendly apartments in Walnut Creek, CA offer spacious one, and two bedroom floor plans. As well as many great amenities such as a resort-style pool, professional fitness center, and our clubhouse. Whether you spend your evenings strolling to beautiful Heather Farm Park, afternoons at Diablo Hills Golf Course or your mornings on the short 1.5 mile trip to highways 680 or 24, we have the entire package here. Please call today for a personal tour of our Stoneridge Luxury Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA.