310 N. Civic Dr

Cozy Studio Walking Distance from Downtown, BART - Property Id: 64552



10-15 minutes walk from Downtown, BART.

High ceiling and in a great location, no one below or on either sides

Hardwood and tile flooring

Maple finished cabinets

Quartz counter top

New remote-controlled ceiling fan

Central Air/Heat

Walk-in closet

On-site Coin-Operated Laundry room

Additional storage comes with the unit

FREE Premium cable through Wave. Upgrades and Internet/WiFi available. (Tenant pays extra charges directly through Wave)

FREE water and trash fees

FREE 1 Covered parking space

Plenty of visitor parkings

Common Carwash area available

Resort-style Clubhouse with FREE Wifi access

Secure gate access to Iron horse trail.

12 months' lease

Security Deposit is 1 Monthly Rent.

Small dog < 25 lbs ok with small pet fees.

No Smoking.

Contact to schedule a tour!

