All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 2883 Brian Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
2883 Brian Ranch
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2883 Brian Ranch

2883 Brian Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2883 Brian Ranch Court, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/31/20 Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Work From Home! - Property Id: 293959

Beautiful Walnut Creek Northgate home w/plenty of space to work from home! The home is centrally located, many of the Bay Area's most popular destinations are well within your reach: San Francisco is just 30 miles away, commute by BART 60 minutes door-to-door, Napa Valley wine region can be reached within 40-50 minutes! Master Suite: Full Bath with separate whirlpool tub and shower, two large walk-in His/Her Closets. Kitchen is fully-equipped with GE Monogram appliances, double oven, built-in refrigerator, stove, microwave & wine fridge & large granite island. Spacious Living & Family rooms w/fireplace & pre-wired behind wall for entertainment system. Three car garage w/682 sqft. Nicely landscaped backyard w/lawn & patio on a .28 acre flat lot. Flat tree-lined neighborhood in popular Northgate area. Close to top-rated Northgate HS, Foothill Middle School & Walnut Acres Elementary. Five-minute walk to Arbolado Park & Iron Horse Trail where you can feed the ducks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293959
Property Id 293959

(RLNE5832965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Brian Ranch have any available units?
2883 Brian Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 2883 Brian Ranch have?
Some of 2883 Brian Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Brian Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Brian Ranch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Brian Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 Brian Ranch is pet friendly.
Does 2883 Brian Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 2883 Brian Ranch does offer parking.
Does 2883 Brian Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2883 Brian Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Brian Ranch have a pool?
Yes, 2883 Brian Ranch has a pool.
Does 2883 Brian Ranch have accessible units?
No, 2883 Brian Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Brian Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2883 Brian Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco