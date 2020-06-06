2883 Brian Ranch

Amenities

Beautiful Walnut Creek Northgate home w/plenty of space to work from home! The home is centrally located, many of the Bay Area's most popular destinations are well within your reach: San Francisco is just 30 miles away, commute by BART 60 minutes door-to-door, Napa Valley wine region can be reached within 40-50 minutes! Master Suite: Full Bath with separate whirlpool tub and shower, two large walk-in His/Her Closets. Kitchen is fully-equipped with GE Monogram appliances, double oven, built-in refrigerator, stove, microwave & wine fridge & large granite island. Spacious Living & Family rooms w/fireplace & pre-wired behind wall for entertainment system. Three car garage w/682 sqft. Nicely landscaped backyard w/lawn & patio on a .28 acre flat lot. Flat tree-lined neighborhood in popular Northgate area. Close to top-rated Northgate HS, Foothill Middle School & Walnut Acres Elementary. Five-minute walk to Arbolado Park & Iron Horse Trail where you can feed the ducks!

