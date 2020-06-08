1800 Cole Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

**Up to two Months Rent Free to Qualified Applicant**1800 Cole #3 is a lovely home it is roomy and spacious with two bedrooms, and one and one half baths. Lots of living areas, there is the formal living room, dining area and generous sized loft. This home has been updated with modern kitchen and bathrooms, flooring, interior paint, recessed lighting and dual pane windows. This home has a gas fireplace along with central heating and air conditioning and balcony patio. You will delight in the convenient location walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek, BART and the entire known world. 1800 Cole #3 is in a wonderful neighborhood with great schools and in a terrific complex of impeccable homes with well-manicured landscaping and swimming pool."We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws"