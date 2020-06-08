All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 1800 Cole Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
1800 Cole Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:27 PM

1800 Cole Ave

1800 Cole Avenue · (925) 586-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Downtown Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Cole Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
**Up to two Months Rent Free to Qualified Applicant**1800 Cole #3 is a lovely home it is roomy and spacious with two bedrooms, and one and one half baths. Lots of living areas, there is the formal living room, dining area and generous sized loft. This home has been updated with modern kitchen and bathrooms, flooring, interior paint, recessed lighting and dual pane windows. This home has a gas fireplace along with central heating and air conditioning and balcony patio. You will delight in the convenient location walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek, BART and the entire known world. 1800 Cole #3 is in a wonderful neighborhood with great schools and in a terrific complex of impeccable homes with well-manicured landscaping and swimming pool."We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Cole Ave have any available units?
1800 Cole Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Cole Ave have?
Some of 1800 Cole Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Cole Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Cole Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Cole Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Cole Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1800 Cole Ave offer parking?
No, 1800 Cole Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Cole Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Cole Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Cole Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Cole Ave has a pool.
Does 1800 Cole Ave have accessible units?
No, 1800 Cole Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Cole Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Cole Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1800 Cole Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity