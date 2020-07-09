1743 Carmel Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Darling 2 bed 2 baths upstairs corner unit with brand new laminate and hardwood flooring through-out. This spacious unit kitchen includes a brand new dishwasher, double oven, and a wine fridge. Both bedrooms are generously sized with large closet space and bathrooms have been updated. This property is elevator accessible.



Pool, washer & dryer, and additional storage space is located on the premises



Walk to everything Downtown Walnut Creek has to offer. Just around the corner from the public library and 1/2 block to the Civic Park. BART is also very close. There is a designated parking space in the carport and the owner pays water and garbage. Super clean and move-in ready!



* This property will accept a cat.

* Tenant responsible for electricity, owner pays water and garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one-year lease at $2395.00/ month and $2600.00 security deposit

*Must have good credit above a score of 650



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.

WALK UP THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE DRIVEWAY TO THE REAR YARD.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE PROPERTY OWNER IN THE FRONT HOUSE.



Kasey Panus CalBRE #02084717

925-658-1415 x 12

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Rental Terms: Rent: $2395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2600.00, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.