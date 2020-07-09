All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 1743 Carmel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
1743 Carmel Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

1743 Carmel Drive

1743 Carmel Drive · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Downtown Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1743 Carmel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 32 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Darling 2 bed 2 baths upstairs corner unit with brand new laminate and hardwood flooring through-out. This spacious unit kitchen includes a brand new dishwasher, double oven, and a wine fridge. Both bedrooms are generously sized with large closet space and bathrooms have been updated. This property is elevator accessible.

Pool, washer & dryer, and additional storage space is located on the premises

Walk to everything Downtown Walnut Creek has to offer. Just around the corner from the public library and 1/2 block to the Civic Park. BART is also very close. There is a designated parking space in the carport and the owner pays water and garbage. Super clean and move-in ready!

* This property will accept a cat.
* Tenant responsible for electricity, owner pays water and garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one-year lease at $2395.00/ month and $2600.00 security deposit
*Must have good credit above a score of 650

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.
WALK UP THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE DRIVEWAY TO THE REAR YARD.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE PROPERTY OWNER IN THE FRONT HOUSE.

Kasey Panus CalBRE #02084717
925-658-1415 x 12
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2600.00, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Carmel Drive have any available units?
1743 Carmel Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 Carmel Drive have?
Some of 1743 Carmel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Carmel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Carmel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Carmel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 Carmel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1743 Carmel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Carmel Drive offers parking.
Does 1743 Carmel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 Carmel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Carmel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1743 Carmel Drive has a pool.
Does 1743 Carmel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1743 Carmel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Carmel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 Carmel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1743 Carmel Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Windsor
2383 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pools
Walnut Creek Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity